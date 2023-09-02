Local

Dozens of firefighters battle overnight blazes in southeast Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Charlotte Fire Department

CHARLOTTE — In less than an hour, Charlotte firefighters battled and controlled a fire in the Elizabeth neighborhood of southeast Charlotte.

A building at the intersection of 7th Street and Caswell Road caught fire around midnight Saturday.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, thirty firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. They were able to control the fire in 45 minutes.

No one reported injuries from the fire, MEDIC said.

Channel 9 is working to learn the cause of the fire and which buildings caught fire.

This is a developing store; check wsoctv.com for updates.

