Fire destroys 121-year-old church in Ashe County

A fire destroyed a church over the weekend in Ashe County.

On Sunday morning, several fire departments responded to Grassy Creek Methodist Church but the fire was so massive it burned it to the ground.

The church has been part of the community since 1904.

No additional details have been made available.

