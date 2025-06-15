Firefighters battle flames southwest Charlotte apartment fire

CHARLOTTE — Firefighters responded to a call about an apartment fire in southwest Charlotte on Saturday evening.

The Charlotte Fire Department said crews responded to the call at the 2200 block of Caronia Street around 7 p.m. Saturday. Officials later adjusted the address to be the 1400 block of Clanton Road.

Officials said firefighters contained the fire within 18 minutes. It was contained to a second-floor apartment bathroom and the attic space above it.

No injuries were reported from firefighters or civilians, according to reports.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force later determined the fire to be accidental, and damages totaled about $10,000.

