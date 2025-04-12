Firefighters battle a house fire in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire in west Charlotte on Saturday afternoon.

A call about a fire on the 3000 block of Sloan Drive came in around 3 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

Thirty firefighters battled the blaze for just under half an hour, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported from the fire, officials said.

The fire is being investigated by the Charlotte Investigation Task Force.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Pastor works with schools, police to keep kids out of gangs

Pastor works with schools, police to keep kids out of gangs

©2025 Cox Media Group