Pastor works with schools, police to keep kids out of gangs

LANCASTER — The Rev. Anthony Pelham said he hopes a federal grant and more collaboration with school leaders will help kids stay out of gang-related crime.

The pastor spoke with Channel 9 a week after a shooting involving teens at the Lancaster Walmart.

Pelham said his nonprofit, The Community Powerhouse, has partnered with the school district and judicial system, acting as an intervention tool for kids in trouble.

“If a young male is suspended due to absenteeism, due to behavior issues, his first step should be to us that hasn’t happened,” he said. “However, I’m optimistic.”

Pelham said he’s gotten a handful of referrals from the school system this year.

He said a new 3-year, $1.8 million Department of Justice grant won by the Lancaster Police Department will provide funding to help The Powerhouse mentor more at-risk youth.

“Our curriculum is designed to help them understand cost of living, how society works, to understand how to make effective decisions and what it takes to be a man and masculinity and all of that,” Pelham said.

The pastor said collaboration with the school system and other community leaders will be key.

“We can make a change if we strategically and collaboratively work together,” he said.

A spokesperson for Lancaster County Schools said Friday that two students were referred to The Powerhouse for services this year.

She said the district is excited to strengthen its partnership with the nonprofit and with Lancaster police.

