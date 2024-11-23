Firefighters battle large house fire in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters in Union County battled a large house fire early Saturday morning, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said multiple local fire departments responded to a home on the 3800 block of Cardinal Bluff Lane in Indian Trail.

All residents were then evacuated from the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said those residents received care and are in stable condition.

It remains unclear what caused the fire, but the investigation is ongoing.

