CHARLOTTE — A firefighter was hurt while battling a house fire in east Charlotte on Thursday morning.

It began just before 6 a.m. on the 3900 block of North Sharon Amity Road.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the firefighter suffered a minor injury and is being evaluated at an area hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Crews respond to apartment fire in Pineville

Crews respond to apartment fire in Pineville

©2024 Cox Media Group