Firefighters control blaze in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A house fire on the 5700 block of Kinglet Lane was reported at 2:38 p.m. on Monday, with no injuries reported.

Officials said 30 Charlotte firefighters responded to the scene in north Charlotte and were able to control the fire within 40 minutes. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

