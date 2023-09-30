First Jenni Kayne store in Carolinas set to open in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Another high-end retailer is set to open at Phillips Place as the tenant mix at that SouthPark center continues to evolve.

California lifestyle brand Jenni Kayne plans to open its 1,653-square-foot store there on Oct. 7, marking the occasion with several days of events and giveaways highlighting local vendors.

The opening here will be the latest step in Jenni Kayne’s expansion into the southern U.S., and it’s one of several upcoming additions to the lineup of shops at Phillips Place.

