First responders from across the Carolinas visit Charlotte for training

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department hosted first responders from across the Carolinas in early December.
First responders gathered at the Charlotte Fire Training Academy for an advanced training in Urban Search and Rescue, or USAR.
The training was jointly hosted with North Carolina Emergency Management.
They shared this picture on social media celebrating the joint training.
It was the first time Charlotte Fire worked with NCEM to host a training.
