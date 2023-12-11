“We lost a lot of toys:” Toys for Tots gives back to family after fire damages their home

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte family received a special gift on Sunday after a tragedy.

Toys for Tots delivered presents to the Harrison family after a fire tore through their home.

The fire happened on Wednesday on Barclay Forest Drive in University City. The fire department believes it started in the garage and caused $170,000 in damage.

On Sunday, Toys for Tots gave the family some of what they lost.

“During the Christmas and holiday season, it really helps,” Briana Harrison whose home was damaged by the fire said. “We lost a lot of toys so I’m very grateful.”

Harrison and her mother were inside the home at the time of the fire. They both made it out safely.

(WATCH BELOW: Toys for Tots Charlotte short on donations for families in need)

