First responders on alert for steady rain in North Carolina mountains

BOONE, N.C. — First responders across parts of North Carolina that are still recovering from Hurricane Helene are watching out for the impacts of Monday’s rain.

We haven’t seen any flooding yet, but there were some areas along Highway 321 where water was running across the road in northern Caldwell County.

Burke County Emergency Services also put out an alert over the weekend saying they are monitoring the possibility of three to five inches of rainfall and asking residents in low-lying areas to keep an eye on this rainfall.

We did visit some of the hardest hit areas in Boone where residents showed us how high the water got during Helene. Some neighbors said they’re staying aware when the rain stacks up.

"I think you should keep an eye on it because anything could happen, there could be natural disasters any day. If you're not aware of it, you could get stuck in it,"

We checked creeks in Boone Monday morning, and they are not that high at this point. Both the New River and Watauga River are up after several hours of rainfall.

