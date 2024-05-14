First sea turtle nest of season comes ashore South Carolina beach

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — The first sea turtle of the season to come ashore on Pawley’s Island was recorded on Monday morning, according to reports from WPDE.

The South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts found the new nest while on a morning walk.

Sea turtle nesting season began on the first day of the month.

However, the first nest of the year was claimed by a mama loggerhead in Garden City who came ashore a few days early, according to WPDE.

SCUTE has been keeping track of the nests along the state’s shore.

The nearly 250 volunteers belonging to SCUTE walk the beach daily at sunrise to look for turtle tracks and potential nests.

