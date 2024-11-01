Five western NC state parks reopen after Helene closures, including Crowders Mountain

CHARLOTTE — Five state parks reopened on Friday after being closed for Helene cleanup, North Carolina State Parks and Recreation announced.

Parks that reopened on Friday include:

Crowders Mountain State Park in Gaston County: Trails and day-use open; camping closed.

Lake Norman State Park in Iredell County: Day-use areas and campsites are open; select mountain bike trails are closed.

Gorges State Park in Transylvania County: Grassy Ridge Access is open; backcountry is closed.

Grandfather Mountain State Park near Boone: Most trails and campsites are open; some trails remain closed.

Rendezvous Mountain State Park in Wilkes County: Fully open.

Eight state parks in western N.C. remain closed as cleanup continues, including Chimney Rock State Park and Mount Mitchell State Park.

For the latest updates on the parks, go to ncparks.gov/closures.

VIDEO: Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway in NC reopens near Blowing Rock

