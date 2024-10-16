Mountain towns invite ‘thoughtful’ visitors for fall colors

CHARLOTTE — Fall is here which usually means leaf-peeping season has also arrived in the High Country. But this year, many of our favorite mountain towns are still trying to recover from Hurricane Helene.

While some areas are not open to visitors, there are a few within an hour or two drive of Charlotte that are, including Blowing Rock, Boone, and West Jefferson.

The fall color season is important to the economy of the mountains, contributing millions to the tourist industry. Many local businesses depend on this to make their annual profit as well.

The towns have visitor information and tips posted on their social media pages and websites.

The town of Blowing Rock suggests before traveling, check ahead with your lodging host and stick to main routes since many secondary roads are still under repair with full or partial closures.

The town also encourages visitors to shop and dine locally to help small businesses, or if you’re postponing an in-person visit, consider buying gift cards from the businesses as a way to show your support.

Also, be sure to check with the attractions you plan to visit. Tweetsie Railroad in Blowing Rock is closed until Nov. 29. For the latest information on the park, go to tweetsie.com.

The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce says to “Tread lightly and stay away from the areas that are still deeply involved in recovery and restoration activities, particularly on the northern and western ends of Watauga County.”

The chamber also asks visitors to “be empathetic toward those you encounter” since many of the residents are still dealing with major disruption and to “please be respectful and pack plenty of grace and patience.”

A curfew is still in effect in Watauga County from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The town of West Jefferson suggests filling up your gas tank before you leave home and bringing a donation or volunteering during your visit.

The Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed in North Carolina. Before planning your trip, you can check the status of roads and highways at drivenc.gov.

