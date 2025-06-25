Flight to Charlotte forced to land after smoke seen from engine

LAS VEGAS — An American Airlines flight bound for Charlotte was forced to return to Las Vegas Wednesday morning due to smoke coming from the left engine.

The incident occurred on American Airlines Flight 1665, an Airbus A321, which safely returned to the Las Vegas airport where the fire department inspected the engine. No injuries were reported for the 153 passengers and six crew members.

There was no evidence of a fire in the engine.

Video footage captured a trail of smoke and what appeared to be bright flashes from the aircraft’s left engine.

The plane was able to taxi back to the gate without further incident. The aircraft was taken out of service to be evaluated.

Las Vegas airport officials confirmed the situation and stated that the fire department conducted an inspection of the engine.

AA statement:

American Airlines flight 1665 returned to Las Vegas (LAS) shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical issue. The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally. We appreciate the professionalism of our crew and thank our team who are working to get our customers to their destinations as quickly as possible.

