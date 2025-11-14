Flying car wows with 60 mph speed and 25-mile range in NC test

NORTHHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. — A “flying car” has been tested in Northampton County, N.C., offering a glimpse into the future of travel, our partners at WRAL reported.

BlackFly personal use aircraft from California-based company Pivotal is an all-electric vehicle, which has one seat, can reach speeds of 60 mph and has a range of 25 miles.

Heather Chirtea, who owns the first “flying car” in the U.S., explained, “You only need a regular driver’s license to fly it. You don’t even need that, actually. You just need to be 18. You need to have some manual dexterity.”

The test took place at the Center for Automotive Research near the Virginia state line, showcasing the vehicle’s capabilities on a track.

“People stand next to the flying car and ask, ‘Is this the future?” Chirtea said.

The cost of owning one of these futuristic vehicles is $190,000, making it a luxury item for those interested in cutting-edge technology.

The aircraft fits into the Federal Aviation Administration’s ultralight aircraft classification, WRAL reported.

