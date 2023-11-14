Flying with cash? Law enforcement can seize your money without telling you why

CHARLOTTE — If you’re flying with cash, police can take it without ever having to prove you did something wrong.

Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke says it’s happening regularly at airports across the country, including at Charlotte Douglas.

Brian Moore Jr. was flying from Atlanta to Los Angeles to shoot a music video.

“I had about $8,500 on me,” Moore said.

Jerry Johnson was heading from Charlotte to Phoenix with cash to buy a truck at auction.

“It was $39,500,” Johnson said.

Both men’s trips were a waste because their cash was gone, seized by law enforcement.

