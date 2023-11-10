Former ACC basketball player charged with having sex with student, resigns teaching job

ROXBORO, N.C. — A former Virginia Tech basketball player has been charged with having sex with a student in Person County, according to Channel 9′s partners at ABC11.

According to ABC11′s conversations with the Person County Sheriff’s Office, the student’s father reported the case to authorities.

Warrants obtained by ABC11 show that Tyrone Khalil Outlaw, 28, faces a felony charge of a sex act with a student.

The investigation found the incident happened at a residence in the county.

A Person County Schools representative told ABC11 that Outlaw resigned from his position as social studies teacher and assistant basketball coach at Person County High School.

“We are deeply concerned by any allegation of an inappropriate relationship,” said the county superintendent, Dr. Rodney Peterson. “We will continue to work closely with law enforcement and provide support to our students, families and staff during this time.”

Outlaw played men’s basketball at UNC Greensboro for one year in 2013 before transferring to Virginia Tech until 2019.

He faced a $30,000 bond and was released at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

