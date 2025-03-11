Former board member Bishop George E. Battle, Jr. remembered for education advocacy

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education is mourning the loss of Bishop George E. Battle, Jr., a former board member and chairperson, who passed away recently.

Bishop Battle served on the board for 17 years, including four years as chairperson, and was renowned for his dedication to education and advocacy for all students, particularly those facing economic and societal challenges.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this time for their loss of a great man,” said Stephanie Sneed, the current chairperson of the board.

Battle was instrumental in founding the Greater Enrichment Program of Charlotte in 1975, which has provided a safe learning environment for over 100,000 children. The program offers tutoring, snacks, and cultural learning opportunities, continuing to support the community as it did from its inception. Battle’s legacy as a community advocate and a believer in the potential of all children is celebrated by those who knew him.

VIDEO: CMS puts its first electric school buses to use

CMS puts its first electric school buses to use





©2025 Cox Media Group