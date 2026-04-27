Alleged scammer arrested at Charlotte airport, SBI says

CHARLOTTE — A Cary man accused of running a scam that targeted a Jones County family was arrested at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office first requested SBI assistance on March 18 after a suspect contacted victims, falsely claimed their bank account had been compromised, and demanded payment, a tactic commonly seen in financial fraud schemes.

After a month‑long investigation, agents arrested 40‑year‑old Christopher Aaron Murray.

He has been charged with felony conspiracy, felony obtaining property by false pretenses, felony exploitation of a disabled or elderly person in a position of trust, and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Christopher Aaron Murray

Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Police took Murray into custody at the airport before transporting him to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. His first court appearance is scheduled for tomorrow.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who may have been targeted to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office or the SBI’s Coastal District office. The investigation remains ongoing.

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