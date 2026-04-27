Rock thrown through school bus window in west Charlotte, student hurt

CHARLOTTE — A student was hurt on the way to school Monday morning after someone threw a rock through the window of his school bus.

It happened around 6 a.m. on Tuckaseegee Road and Forestbrook Drive.

Channel 9’s Miana Massey spoke to the boy who was hurt and his grandmother. He said he was sitting near the window on his way to Meyers Park High School when the glass shattered, scraping his leg.

Shattered school bus window

His grandmother said he was checked out by MEDIC on scene and will still be heading to school later today.

Despite the incident, several others students stayed on the bus and continued on their way to school.

Channel 9 is asking Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for more information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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