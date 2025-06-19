Former brewery space getting new life

CHARLOTTE — This South End concept blends fitness and coworking under one roof.

The Club opens its 8,000-plus-square-foot venue on June 21. It’s at 1200 S. Graham St. — home to multiple breweries over the last several years, including Frothy Beard.

Nicole Paradis and Meg Mars are behind that two-story venture. They’ve invested roughly $600,000 into the space.

“The Club was built with community at its core. This isn’t just a place to work out, it’s a hub where people can sweat, work, recharge and truly connect,” Paradis says.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Hornets help fund gym renovations across schools in Mecklenburg County

Hornets help fund gym renovations across schools in Mecklenburg County

©2025 Cox Media Group