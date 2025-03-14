South End sports lounge opening soon

CHARLOTTE — A new sports lounge is set to open in South End just in time for March Madness.

Blinders will open its doors on March 20 at 225 W. Tremont Avenue.

Sports fans can see all the action on the bar’s 60-foot-wide and 15-foot-tall screen.

The space features multiple seating options including a 40-foot-long bar, banquettes, an outdoor patio, and box seating for groups, which requires a food and beverage minimum. Reservations are recommended for groups of five or more.

Menu offerings include wings, flatbreads, barbacoa nachos, banh mi pork belly sliders, pizza rolls, tater tot poutine, and funnel cake fries.

During its opening week, Blinders will be open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Thursday, March 20, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, March 21. Regular operating hours will be from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday.

For more information, go to blindersclt.com.

