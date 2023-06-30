Former Charlotte Hornet Devonte Graham pleads guilty to 2022 DWI and awaits sentencing next month

RALEIGH, N.C. — San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham has pleaded guilty to a driving while intoxicated charge stemming from a July 2022 speeding stop.

The Wake County (N.C.) District Attorney’s office confirmed the deal Thursday, adding the speeding charge was dismissed. A spokeswoman at the DA’s office said the deal was made earlier in the week but she did not know the exact day.

Graham faces sentencing on July 27.

The plea deal was first reported by TMZ.

According to the police report, Graham was pulled over at 2:39 a.m. on July 7, 2022 for driving 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, Graham displayed signs of impairment and was taken into custody and transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

Graham submitted to a breath test for alcohol and results indicated a 0.11 BAC (breath alcohol concentration), above the state limit of .08.

The DWI charge is a misdemeanor.

Graham, 28 and a Raleigh native, was playing for the New Orleans Pelicans at the time of his arrest. He was traded to the Spurs and averaged 5.3 points in 53 games with New Orleans this season and 13.0 points in 20 appearances with the Spurs.

