BUZZ CITY: Hornets select Alabama’s Brandon Miller with No. 2 overall pick

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets selected Alabama forward Brandon Miller as the overall No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Hornets narrowed their choices down to two players -- Miller and G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson.

Miller and Henderson returned to Charlotte Monday for second visits and workouts as the Hornets finalize their plans at No. 2.

Some believe that Miller is the better fit for the Hornets because he would mesh well with guard LaMelo Ball.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Alabama forward Brandon Miller

General manager Mitch Kupchak told ESPN that he didn’t gain a lot more insight getting a second look at Miller and Henderson on Monday, hen outgoing owner Michael Jordan also was present.

“I’ve been looking at these players the whole year,” Kupchak said. “The second time around, they were much more familiar with what we were going to do and they gave us their very best in these workouts.”

Miller was the most electrifying player in college basketball last season and won the Wayman Tisdale Award that goes to the top freshman in the country.

Miller is widely considered the best wing in the draft and was the SEC Player of the Year at Alabama in his lone college season.

He raised some eyebrows at the draft on Wednesday when he said he doesn’t consider Michael Jordan — the Hornets owner, who is selling the majority stake — the best player of all time, saying he holds Paul George in that regard.

The 6-foot-9-inch tall Miller was named First Team AP All-America, Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, and NABC Freshman of the Year this season. He became the first player in conference history to win SEC Player of the Year, SEC Freshman of the Year and SEC Tournament MVP in the same season.

Miller led the Crimson Tide to the 2022-23 SEC regular season and tournament titles, the No. 1 ranking in the final AP poll and the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Miller’s selection wouldn’t come without controversy. Just a few months ago, his name came up in a murder investigation. Authorities said he brought a gun that wasn’t his to one of his teammates. That gun was then used in a fatal shooting.

Miller was not charged with anything, but there’s a chance the incident still impacts the Hornets’ decision when they make their pick.

VIDEO: Michael Jordan finalizes sale of Charlotte Hornets

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

