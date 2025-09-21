Former councilmember voices opposition to proposed transit tax plan

CHARLOTTE — Voters in Charlotte will head to the polls this November to decide on a proposed one-cent sales tax increase for city transit.

Public leaders have come out in support of the plan. However, former councilman Braxton Winston has voiced opposition.

The referendum, set for November, aims to generate necessary funds for enhancing transit in Charlotte, including an overhaul of the light rail and major investments in roads.

Winston, a strong proponent of transit expansion, believes that Charlotte requires a more effective public transportation network to alleviate congestion and support growth.

“We need more revenue to invest to get to the transit system we need,” Winston said. “I do not believe that this plan will provide the returns on the investment that transit riders need today and that they’ll need far into the future.”

Winston expressed concerns about the proposed routes, including the Red Line and Silver Line projects, stating that they are not effective in moving people efficiently within and around Charlotte.

