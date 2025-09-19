Transit sales tax increase could fund safety measures, city manager says

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s City Manager announced that if voters approve a sales tax increase for transit, the funds could also be used for safety measures.

During Tuesday’s Metropolitan Transit Commission meeting, the potential allocation of funds from the proposed sales tax increase was discussed, highlighting the importance of safety alongside transit improvements.

The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance is leading the campaign in support of the one-cent sales tax increase, with its president emphasizing the need for strong professional security and policing to protect riders.

The referendum, set for November, aims to generate necessary funds for enhancing transit in Charlotte, including an overhaul of the light rail, and major investments in roads.

There has been speculation about whether recent tragedies might impact the outcome of the referendum. The city is still dealing with the aftermath of Iryna Zarutska’s killing on a CATS light rail train in late August.

Voters will have the opportunity to decide on the proposed sales tax increase in November, which could significantly impact transit and safety funding in Charlotte.

