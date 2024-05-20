Former flight attendant pleads not guilty to recording girls in lavatories

CHARLOTTE — A former flight attendant pleaded not guilty Monday after investigators said he tried to secretly record girls in airplane bathrooms.

Estes Thompson, who was arrested in January, was in a federal courtroom Monday in Boston.

A 14-year-old girl reported finding a cellphone recording in the bathroom of an American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Boston in September.

Investigators said they later found hundreds of child sex abuse images on his iCloud account, including images of other girls from other flights.

Thompson’s due back in court in July.

VIDEO: Flight attendant arrested for allegedly having hidden cameras in bathrooms, recording young girls

Flight attendant arrested for allegedly having hidden cameras in bathrooms, recording young girls

©2024 Cox Media Group