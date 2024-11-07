Former Gastonia police officer pleads guilty to helping suspect

GASTONIA, N.C. — Former Gastonia Police Officer Xana Dove pleaded guilty Thursday to using a police computer to help a criminal on the run.

“I just want to apologize,” Dove said in a Gaston County courtroom.

She was also facing drug charges, but they were dropped.

The district attorney said messages on her phone led them to believe she delivered drugs, including fentanyl.

They found drugs to use as evidence, however, they had enough proof to prevent her from becoming an officer again.

Tears rolled down Dove’s cheeks as she stood in an unfamiliar place for most officers: handcuffed before a judge.

District Attorney Travis Page said the rookie officer at the Gastonia Police Department did many bad things during her year with the department.

He said Dove used her access to the police database to check license plates for someone who wasn’t an officer and check for an arrest warrant in a federal case.

“To gather information for third parties, sometimes even criminals on the run,” Page said.

Dove admitted to the crimes and pleaded to 11 counts of accessing a government computer and one count of obstruction of justice.

She asked to speak for herself and apologized.

“I wasn’t trying to break the law. I’m truly sorry,” she said.

Defense Attorney Falls Seagrave said Dove didn’t know sharing the information was wrong.

He blamed that partly on her training.

