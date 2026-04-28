Former Hornets guard to face new federal charges in sports gambling probe

CHARLOTTE — Federal prosecutors say they plan to file additional charges against former Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier in the coming weeks.

ESPN reports those new charges include sports bribery and honest services wire fraud.

Rozier was initially charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in January 2025. Federal investigators say Rozier and five others would place bets on performance, like when players would sit out future games or when they would pull themselves out early.

Rozier pleaded not guilty to those charges in December. He was placed on unpaid leave from the Miami Heat during the investigation.

VIDEO: Former Hornets star arrested in FBI sports gambling probe

Former Hornets star arrested in FBI sports gambling probe

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