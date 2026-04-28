FORECAST: Early showers possible as temps hover near 70

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Watching showers and downpours moving off the mountains this morning.

Hopefully, they can hold together to give some much-needed rainfall.

No big storms but there may be some brief downpours here and there.

Drier weather returns this afternoon but getting a lot of sun may be a struggle.

Temps may just barely hover near 70 degrees for highs.

Another round of showers and storms is possible tomorrow morning but the trend in the models has been for this to drift farther south.

There will also be a risk for some stronger storms tomorrow afternoon with the highest risk well east of our area.

Quiet weather returns for Thursday and most of Friday before more rain comes back in Friday night.

Saturday looks wet to start but should get better by about midday.

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