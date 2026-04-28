Forecasts

FORECAST: Early showers possible as temps hover near 70

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Watching showers and downpours moving off the mountains this morning.
  • Hopefully, they can hold together to give some much-needed rainfall.
  • No big storms but there may be some brief downpours here and there.
  • Drier weather returns this afternoon but getting a lot of sun may be a struggle.
  • Temps may just barely hover near 70 degrees for highs.
  • Another round of showers and storms is possible tomorrow morning but the trend in the models has been for this to drift farther south.
  • There will also be a risk for some stronger storms tomorrow afternoon with the highest risk well east of our area.
  • Quiet weather returns for Thursday and most of Friday before more rain comes back in Friday night.
  • Saturday looks wet to start but should get better by about midday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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