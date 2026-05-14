Former JCSU standout sits down with Channel 9

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will find out Thursday night who they will play this season as the NFL schedule is set to be released.

We do know, however, that the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, are coming to Charlotte.

Channel 9 sports reporter DaShawn Brown sat down with former Johnson C. Smith running back Emanuel Wilson, who now plays in Seattle.

“It’s a lot of dogs out there in the HBCU world; it’s just like, y’all just have to go and get them,” Wilson said.

Wilson spends his time in the Queen City working out in the offseason.

Emanuel Wilson Channel 9 sports reporter DaShawn Brown sat down with a former Johnson C. Smith running back who now plays in Seattle. (WSOC.)

“Once I got to my last year of college and I started seeing all of the NFL scouts come, I had like eight teams come to the school and watch me practice. I was like wow… My dreams are in my hands," Wilson said.

Wilson finished up his college career at Fort Valley State, where he rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns.

He recently signed with the Seahawks.

“When I went up there and signed, everybody showed me nothing but love, so I felt welcome. And I felt like they wanted me there as well...and not just tolerated,” Wilson said. “I feel like I’m welcome there, and it’s also my childhood team.”

It’s an incredible path for someone who nearly quit football at ten years old when his father was killed. But his mother changed his mind.

“She just told me to keep going,” Wilson said. “And I’ve been playing out here for C Meck Rams, when I was in fifth grade… Middle school played at James Martin… High school I played at North Meck..."

“And just like, I used to come out here all the time and work out so I knew I had a passion for it and I loved it,” he added. “And it’s just something to get away from life…even if it’s just for two hours, I feel like I’m free."

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