Panthers rookies take field for minicamp

CHARLOTTE — Friday marked the first day of the Carolina Panthers’ mini rookie camp.

Rookies got a crash course in all things Panthers football.

And one rookie is already trying to create a sense of brotherhood. First-round draft pick Monroe Freeling even took it upon himself to start a conversation during lunch.

“First pick. If I was the last pick, I’m going to come in and be me (so if that was talking to people like I am now thats what it is) I’m just trying to get to know people and be brothers with my offensive linemen,” Freeling said.

Head Coach Dave Canales talked about getting the rookies comfortable.

“The overarching philosophy of our team talking about our play style, the things that matter to us trying to give them a sense of the team they’re joining, what they’re coming into, where we’re at,” Canales said.

And as the roster comes together, it’s closer to the vision that general manager Dan Morgan and Dave Canales imagined for the franchise.

“We’re been on the field doing drills with our guys the same drills we’re putting the players that are here through and so we have again this good apples-to-apples comparison,” Canales said.

He added the minicamp is also a developmental opportunity for the coaching staff as well.

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