Former Mecklenburg County judge faces felony cocaine charges

CHARLOTTE — A former Mecklenburg County Superior Court judge is facing felony cocaine charges.

Casey Viser resigned from the bench in 2022, two years after being elected to an eight-year term.

According to court documents, an officer pulled Viser over on Monday for having fake tags on a Mercedes SUV.

He was found to be in possession of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and an open container of alcohol.

However, he is currently out of jail on bond.

