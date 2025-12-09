Former Navy torpedo recovery vessel transformed into artificial reef off SC coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A former Navy torpedo recovery vessel, known as HAZAR, that was stuck in the marsh for years, will now serve as a home to marine life off the South Carolina coast, ABC affiliate WCIV reported.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) announced that HAZAR will be part of the state’s Marine Artificial Reef Program. The vessel was recently removed from the marsh following an investigation that led to the arrest of the responsible party.

The Navy torpedo recovery vessel HAZAR had been abandoned for more than four years before its removal.

The vessel was sunk on Monday.

The Marine Artificial Reef Program aims to enhance marine habitats by repurposing structures like HAZAR to support marine life. This initiative is part of broader efforts to improve ecological conditions off the coast of South Carolina.

With HAZAR now part of the Marine Artificial Reef Program, the vessel is expected to contribute positively to the marine ecosystem, providing a new habitat for various marine species.

VIDEO: Meet the Charlotte resident who became the first Black female pilot in the Navy

Meet the Charlotte resident who became the first Black female pilot in the Navy

©2025 Cox Media Group