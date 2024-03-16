Former Panthers head coach Frank Reich sells Foxcroft home

CHARLOTTE — Former Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich has offloaded his Charlotte home, selling it this past week for $3.55 million — $100,000 more than what he paid a year ago.

Reich, who was fired last fall during his first season on the job, and his wife Linda sold their home in Foxcroft on March 14, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. They’d owned the home on Arbor Way for a little more than a year, having paid $3.45 million for it on March 8, 2023.

The 5,255-square-foot home has four bedrooms, each with a bathroom, as well as an additional one-and-a-half bathrooms. Interior features include custom built-ins, masonry fireplaces, a gourmet chef’s kitchen and smart-home automation. There’s also a covered veranda with Lutron-controlled screens, a fire pit in the backyard and a two-car garage with a charging station.

The home sits on a 0.82-acre lot near Sharon Lane. It was built in 2017 by Grandfather Homes and designed by Greg Perry Design.

Read more and see photos inside the home on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Panthers coach sits down with Ch. 9 to discuss plans for turning team around

Panthers coach sits down with Ch. 9 to discuss plans for turning team around





©2024 Cox Media Group