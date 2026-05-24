19 hurt during early morning stampede in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. — 19 people were hurt during a stampede early Sunday morning in Atlantic Beach.

Horry County Fire and Rescue says the incident happened while a large crowd was gathered on Ocean Boulevard for the annual Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival.

The town of Atlantic Beach said in a statement that the stampede started when one person started running, causing a chain reaction.

There were no confirmed fights, weapons or direct threats.

Three people were treated for minor injuries.

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