Leaders rezone failed Panthers site in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill city leaders rezoned the area of the failed Carolina Panthers site Monday night, and now they must attract a buyer and figure out what to build.

Rock Hill Council members voted for rezoning the 215-acre site.

It went from a master plan commercial to industry general, which would allow for industrial uses.

That would include light manufacturing and warehousing.

The city does see the site being used for industrial and commercial uses, which is why they moved forward with this change.

