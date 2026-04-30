Former pro skateboarder sentenced to 116 years for child sex crimes

CHARLOTTE — A judge on Thursday sentenced former pro skateboarder Wayne “Ray” Goff to 116 years in prison for taking indecent liberties with a child. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigated the case after Goff was accused of sexually assaulting children over decades, exploiting his role as a coach and mentor.

Goff took advantage of at least eight children, all of whom are now adults. Police said he used his position as a coach and mentor to perpetrate these acts.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department began its investigation in February 2022. This followed an email from one of Goff’s victims, who was 13 at the time of his alleged assault.

The man, who is now a father, emailed police asking what could be done if he was sexually assaulted by Goff back in the 1990s. He said he came forward because his son wanted to learn to skateboard. Police first arrested Goff on March 21, 2022.

Following this initial arrest, more of Goff’s victims came forward, prompting further police action.

Wayne "Ray" Goff CMPD announced the arrest of a professional skateboarder who is accused of using his role to sexually abuse children, the department said.

Authorities arrested Goff again in May 2024 at his home in Mount Holly. Investigators said Goff was arrested on 10 warrants of indecent liberties with a minor for events dating back to 1993.

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