Police investigate shots fired in Concord neighborhood

CONCORD, N.C. — Police responded to reports of gunshots in a Concord neighborhood early Thursday morning, officials said.

Concord police were called to the scene along Clover Road Northwest around 2 a.m. The incident happened not far from Carl A. Furr Elementary School off Pitts School Road.

Several officers and crime scene tape blocked the road. A Channel 9 photographer also noticed multiple evidence markers on the ground.

Detectives said no one was hurt.

Channel 9 is asking police for more information about what led up to the violence and if there is any threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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