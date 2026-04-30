Crews tackle house fire in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters battled a house fire on Thursday afternoon on Lipe Road near China Grove in Rowan County.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was in the air when the crew onboard saw smoke in the distance. They got over the house, which had flames shooting up from it as firefighters worked to contain it.

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More than a dozen firetrucks responded.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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