Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says affair with married man happened outside of NC, wants case dismissed

Kyrsten Sinema, the former U.S. Senator of Arizona, wants a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed against her by a Moore County woman for allegedly causing her marriage to end through an extramarital relationship.

Channel 9 reported on the lawsuit in January. The lawsuit alleges that Sinema engaged in a romantic relationship with the plaintiff’s husband while he was still married.

Sinema admits in court documents that she and the ex-husband of the woman suing her “began a romantic relationship in May 2024.” But Sinema says the affair took place outside of NC – and therefore should be dismissed.

The man Sinema was involved with was a member of Sinema’s security team at the time and was married and lived in Moore County with his wife.

However, because the relationship happened outside the state of North Carolina, Sinema claims she can’t be sued under the NC law of alienation of affection. North Carolina is one of only a few states where spouses can sue a spouse’s paramour through alienation of affection.

“During the relevant time period, Mr. [Redacted] was traveling outside of North Carolina for at least three different jobs all but a few days each month. Defendant [Sinema] documents each telephone call and email communication she had with him—none of which occurred while he was in North Carolina,” the lawsuit reads.

Sinema also claims she was only in North Carolina on one occasion, in Charlotte, for a campaign-related event. Starting in May of 2024, Sinema said the relationship with her security team member was never “physically intimate” in North Carolina.

Sinema also claims that in October of 2024, while separated, the plaintiff and her husband, along with their three children, “traveled to Miami on October 19 to see a Taylor Swift concert as Defendant’s guest.” However, Sinema says the two stayed in different rooms. Just a few weeks later, the husband and wife separated, with the husband moving into a new apartment.

Sinema’s motion to dismiss was filed on March 12 and will need to be reviewed by the judge before any decision is made.

(VIDEO: New lawsuit contradicts what Mooresville mayor says happened after hours at town hall)

New lawsuit contradicts what Mooresville mayor says happened after hours at town hall

©2026 Cox Media Group