Former U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema sued over affair with head of security

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina woman is suing former U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema for allegedly causing the end of her marriage by engaging in a sexual relationship with her husband, who was a member of Sinema’s security team.

The plaintiff filed a lawsuit against Sinema for alienation of affection, following her separation from husband on Nov. 1, 2024. The couple has three children together and, the plaintiff claims Sinema disrupted their marriage during her term as senator.

Court documents obtained by Channel 9 say the couple were married on Oct. 23, 2010, and lived in Moore County prior to their separation. The lawsuit alleges that Sinema engaged in a romantic relationship with the plaintiff’s husband while he was still married.

The complaint states that the plaintiff was a primary caretaker for their children, managing household duties while supporting her husband during his military career. He served in the U.S. Army for multiple deployments, and he moved into private security after filing for medical retirement. He eventually got hired to join Sinema’s security team and was later promoted to Head of Security.

The lawsuit alleges that, beginning in early 2024, the plaintiff found messages from Sinema to her husband that were “of romantic and lascivious natures.” Messages included talking about sexual positions, and Sinema allegedly told the plaintiff’s husband to bring MDMA on a work trip “so that she could guide him through a psychedelic experience.”

In specific incidents detailed in the complaint, the couple reportedly traveled together for work events, and Sinema invited the plaintiff’s husband to her hotel room.

The woman says in her complaint that the emotional distress from the affair has caused significant stress and led to the end of their marriage.

North Carolina is one of only a few states where spouses can sue their ex’s affair partner under alienation of affection. The lawsuit says their marriage was functioning normally before her husband met Sinema.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages in excess of $25,000, citing emotional distress and the disruption of family life.

Sinema hasn’t commented on the lawsuit.

(VIDEO: State senator sues over AI voice manipulation in ad)

State senator sues over AI voice manipulation in ad

©2026 Cox Media Group