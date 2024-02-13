Former site of Tiger Woods golf course in NC for sale

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A prime piece of real estate in the North Carolina mountains that once promised to be the first U.S. golf course designed by Tiger Woods is on the market again.

More than 550 acres of mountain-top land are for sale 17 miles east of Asheville, with an asking price of $19 million.

In 2007, Woods and Cliffs Communities CEO Jim Anthony planned a swank development with a course crafted by Woods and 1,000 luxury homes at The Cliffs at High Carolina.

