Failed Tiger Woods golf course on market with multi-million dollar price tag

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Almost two decades ago, it was the biggest golf story in western North Carolina—the first course designed by Tiger Woods.

Today, the project has failed, and investors are placing the course back on the market with a hefty price tag.

Investors are now tasked with selling the more than 500 acres in Buncombe County.

One conservation group says they’d be interested in transforming the property into a nature preserve.

The current owners’ goal is to find a buyer with deep pockets who’d pay the whopping $19 million price.

