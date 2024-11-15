Former South Meck HS teacher accused of sex acts with student takes plea deal

CHARLOTTE — A former South Mecklenburg High School teacher will be spending three years on supervised probation after taking a plea deal.

Nearly a year ago, Gabriela Cartaya-Neufeld was accused of having sex with an 18-year-old student multiple times.

Prosecutors said the mother of that student caught the two having sex on Park Road Park, where Neufeld was arrested last November.

She was originally charged with multiple counts of sexual activity with a student. However, those charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Neufeld ultimately pleaded guilty to a crimes against nature charge.

She will be required to have a psychiatric evaluation, as well as surrender her teaching license.

