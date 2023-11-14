Former US Customs worker, 75, illegally sold form signed by Michael Jackson

DENVER, N.C. — A man from Denver, North Carolina, kept a customs declaration document that was signed by Michael Jackson after his 30-year career with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

But when he sold it on eBay, he got busted for moving a government document, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Alan Nordman, 75, worked for U.S. Customs at John F. Kennedy International Airport from 1984 to 2014 before moving to Denver.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Western North Carolina, on April 9, 2022, Nordman listed and sold an official “Customs and Border Protection form 6059B” that was signed by the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson.

Investigators found out about the listing, and Nordman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of “conveyance of a government record.”

Federal authorities said Nordman was released on bond following Tuesday’s plea hearing. He faces a maximum penalty of a year in prison and a $100,000 fine. His sentencing hearing hasn’t been set yet.

The eBay auction ended at $795.

