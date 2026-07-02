Former White House chef offers taste of history at Grover inn for America’s 250th anniversary

GROVER, N.C. — The small town of Grover may not be the first image that comes to mind when you think of the American Revolution, until you visit The Inn of The Patriots.

It was established by former White House chef Martin Mongiello.

“The only battle ever fought in Revolutionary War here in Cleveland County was actually here in Grover, the battle of Graham’s Ford,” Mongiello told Channel 9’s Ken Lemon.

Mongiello has a personal connection to this town, and this home.

“Our family actually fights at the battle of Kings Mountain - Col. Fredrick Hambright. And the house that we are in is built by his great, great grandson,” Mongiello said.

It’s not just a bed and breakfast. Mongiello has used this home for the past 18 years to take people back in time - to a place where the fight for freedom took a turn in favor of the Americans.

Anyone can tour the home, for free.

“We love for them to take away seeing the people who lived, fought and died here for the first time face to face,” Mongiello said.

Among the classic images of battles, there are diverse faces of people who fought for freedom.

On the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the inn will celebrate a local hero.

“Susannah Twitty was 17 years old and she fought in this battle,” Mongiello said.

He showed Channel 9 a medallion with an image of the young sharpshooter. The Inn will host a special July 4th event and present the medallion to local female heroes who exemplify Twitty’s courage.

Portrait of Susannah Twitty

The man who has fed seven presidents will offer food representing 1776.

“You get to smell history. You get to eat it. You get to taste it. We will be dressed in period clothing,” Mongiello said.

Mongiello says when he opened this inn, he wasn’t thinking about the nation’s 250th anniversary. But he believes the town and county named after President Grover Cleveland is an ideal place to celebrate.

The inn also host a presidential culinary museum. This Fourth of July, they’ll add a 24-carat gold plate entered into the collection for former President Bill Clinton. They will also include a portrait of former President Barack Obama, and a gold egg signed by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

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