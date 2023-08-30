Former youth pastor facing charged with third round of sex crimes

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The former youth pastor in Burke County who was initially arrested for exploitation of a minor is facing more charges yet again.

Aaron Mirtsching was arrested on Aug. 24 for three counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor, and then investigators got another report involving him, resulting in ten counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

On Wednesday, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office announced another round of warrants were issued for Mirtsching for two counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Mirtsching was issued a total of $220,000 in secured bonds. His next court date is set for Aug. 31.

Until this summer, Mirtsching worked at New Dimensions Charter School in Morganton. He also worked as a youth pastor at Thrive Church, but was fired after they learned of the arrest.

The church released a statement Friday saying in part, “We are stunned, heartbroken, betrayed and took immediate action to terminate him days ago when the first charges filed.”

(WATCH: Pastor pleads guilty to bilking parishioners out of nearly $900K)

Pastor pleads guilty to bilking parishioners out of nearly $900K A longtime Louisiana pastor is facing as many as 10 years behind bars. (NCD)

©2023 Cox Media Group